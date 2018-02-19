Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HAYS (KDKA) — A third egg has been spotted in the Hays bald eagle nest.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says a third egg was laid just before 6 p.m. Monday.
The first egg was laid on Feb. 13, and the second was laid on Feb. 15.
WATCH LIVE HERE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam
“Once there’s an egg in the nest, you will see an adult in the nest all the time, 24/7,” Rachel Handel, the Communication Director for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, said after the first egg was laid. “Now, the male and the female will take turns on the nest. So, they’ll switch off, but there will always be someone there incubating the egg and turning it also to keep it at a consistent temperature. They stand up before they turn the egg, and then they’ll kind of lean over with their beak and gently roll it.”
The chicks should hatch a little more than a month from now.