SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – A warehouse on the South Side was destroyed after a fire broke out Sunday night.

It broke out just before 7 p.m. at a warehouse in the 500 block of Bingham Street, and it took crews almost three hours to bring it under control.

Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Chief Darryl Jones said it was a stubborn fire because the building was unstable, and he did not want to send any firefighters into the warehouse.

Firefighters were still on the scene early Monday morning.

There was a partial building collapse, and it is believed to be a total loss.

The warehouse was full of various appliances, including stoves and refrigerators.

It won’t be clear for some time what started the fire. It grew to three alarms, which means there were more than 60 firefighters on the scene throughout the hours they battled the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

