WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Redistricting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state’s 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.

The court set a Monday deadline for itself to unveil a map of districts to take effect in the May 15 primary, although Republican lawmakers have said they’ll ask federal judges to block any new map. They contend that the court is unconstitutionally commandeering legislative authority to draw districts.

The state’s Democratic-majority high court ruled last month in a party-line decision that Pennsylvania’s district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Republicans have won 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 seats in three elections under the invalidated map, although Democrats hold a statewide registration edge and most statewide offices.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch