Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — In between the raindrops and snowflakes, it’s only natural that folks like to take advantage of the warm weather to clean their cars.

Ryan Adams, 16, a two-sport athlete at Franklin Regional High School, stopped by the Country Car Wash in Plum Sunday afternoon to vacuum out his dad’s car, after getting in a little baseball practice.

That’s when it happened.

“I opened the door and set my bag down on the ground, right here. Then, we took the floor mats out and everything, and cleaned those off,” Ryan said.

After putting the mats back in the car, Ryan drove off, leaving his bag behind on the ground, a bag loaded with a couple of baseball bats, his wallet, bank card, school ID, some cash and his driver’s license.

When he realized he left his bag behind, he circled back around to the car wash. But it was too late.

“Literally, three minutes down the street, we pulled back in the car wash, and all of a sudden, my bag’s not here,” he said.

Ryan is still shaking his head in disbelief.

Police have something to go on though. The theft of Ryan’s gym bag was captured on a car wash surveillance camera, and it involved a man who was cleaning his dark Infinity SUV in the bay next to where Ryan was vacuuming.

“The man goes back into the bay over there,” said Ryan. “He’s like, ‘I’m not going to go [take anything] yet.’ He then walks out of the bay, grabs my bag, runs back to his car. Then, he speeds off with my stuff.”

Ryan’s father, David Adams, said, “A grown man driving a nice vehicle decides to come over and steal my son’s bag. It’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon on a Sunday. It’s just sad to see, he just wants to play ball and have his gear, and unfortunately, the man just sped off with it.”

“Please, if anybody knows anything, please help me out, it hurts,” Ryan said.

Plum Borough Police are investigating the theft.