PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – The Robert Morris men’s basketball team concluded their home schedule without one game on their campus in Moon Township.

As construction of the new UMPC Events Center continues, the men’s team spent the season bouncing between PPG Paints Arena and Duquesne University’s A.J. Palumbo Center, while the women hosted the majority of their home games at the North Athletic Complex not far from campus.

Men’s Head Coach Andrew Toole said the lack of energy at home games was one of the more challenging aspects of being without a home gym.

“Maybe in certain situations you feed off the energy of a crowd or students,” he said. “Not that we’re selling out like Louisville, but you know when you have seven students at the game, and they’re trying, but there’s not as much energy and excitement in the gym.”

The Colonials struggled at home to end the season with a 1-5 skid in Pittsburgh and wrapped up with a 6-6 home record.

Toole added that despite the situation, his team can’t use it as an excuse.

“We knew that would be the case from the beginning of the year,” he said. “We still have to go out and perform and take care of our business and be in the right spots and step up and make shots.”

RMU basketball will play at least three more home games away from campus to start the 2018-2019 season. Once again, the men’s team will make use of either PPG Paints Arena or the Palumbo Center prior to the scheduled opening of the UPMC Events Center in January 2019.