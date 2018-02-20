Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Two men are accused of drugging and raping a Westmoreland County woman.

According to police, the incident happened in Greensburg on Jan. 18.

The victim told police Benjamin Davis, 20, texted her and requested to come over to her Allegheny Drive apartment.

The victim stated she did not want to have sex with Davis, but that he could still come over. Shortly after, the victim and another female picked up Davis and Levi Evans and returned to the apartment.

Shortly after, the four gathered in a bedroom and began to smoke marijuana. The victim became dizzy, ill and lost consciousness. She later told police she was unsure if the marijuana was laced with another drug, or if someone had slipped something into her soda.

She said she regained consciousness as Davis was on top of her. Her pants had been removed and she screamed for Davis to get off of her. However, she said she was unable to move, felt paralyzed and lost consciousness once again.

When she woke up in the morning, Davis and Evans were still in the apartment. The victim also discovered several used condoms.

The victim dropped off Evans and Davis at a nearby gas station and went to the hospital. While at the hospital, both Davis and Evans reached out to her on Facebook. Evans allegedly stated that Davis said it was okay to have sex with her. Meanwhile, Davis allegedly said the other female said it was okay to have sex with the victim.

Both admitted to having sex with the victim and asked her to not contact police.

The other woman told police Davis gave her what she believed to be a Xanax pill on the night of the incident. Shortly after taking it, she could not move and began to lose consciousness. She woke up to the victim yelling at Davis.

She lost consciousness a second time and woke up as Evans was allegedly trying to have sex with her. She told him no and he allegedly began having sex with the unconscious victim.

Later in the day, the other woman texted Evans to say both women were upset.

Evans allegedly responded, “It look like she cool wit it.” A second message from Evans said, “tell her my fault I didn’t think she cared.”

On Feb. 1, Evans was arrested on an unrelated charge. He told police the group was smoking marijuana the night of the incident, Evans stated he and Davis had sex with the victim and that she was awake and consented.

Both Davis and Evans are being charged with rape of an unconscious person and delivery of a controlled substance.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details