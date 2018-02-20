FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Britax over the company’s jogging strollers, saying the wheels may detach.

Officials say the company’s B.O.B. jogging stroller has design defects, which may result in injuries.

britax jogging stroller CPSC Files Suit Against Britax Over Jogging Stroller Design Defects

(Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Several children have suffered injuries, including concussions, facial cuts, dental problems and more.

Britax has not issued a recall, or offered to repair the strollers.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website here.

