Filed Under:North Hills Middle School, North Hills School District, Rochester Road, Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to North Hills Middle School in Ross Township late Monday night for a report of a small fire.

Emergency officials say custodians noticed smoke coming from a home economics classroom on the first floor. A pile of rags and plastic materials had caught fire.

The first crews were called shortly before 11 p.m. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

Authorities said there was some smoke and water damage, but it was not severe. The primary concern for firefighters early Tuesday morning was drawing the smoke out of the building.

“We ventilated a little bit with power ventilator,” said Chief Ray Hillenbrand from the Laurel Gardens Volunteer Fire Company. “We do have the windows open on the first and second floor.”

 

North Hills Middle School is part of North Hills School District. There was no indication from the district on whether any classes would be affected Tuesday.

