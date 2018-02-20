Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A teacher in the Highlands School District in Natrona Heights is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

School officials are being tight lipped about the alleged incident; however, KDKA has learned the female teacher is accused of inappropriate contact with at least one male student, possibly more.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters spoke to Harrison Township Police who cover Natrona Heights.

They told her that they had heard about the incidents, but, so far, no one has come to them with a criminal complaint. Therefore, no charges have been filed.

The superintendent of the district had no comment, referring KDKA to the solicitor.

The Highlands solicitor confirmed that a female teacher has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

The full statement from School District Solicitor Ira Weiss says:

“I can confirm a teacher is on paid leave pending an investigation that is on an employment matter. That is the limit of what I can comment on at this time.”

What is still unknown is where the alleged incidents happened, and when, and it looks like we won’t until a complaint is filed with police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.