GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The man accused of killing a local police officer was in court Tuesday morning.

Rahmael Holt was in a Westmoreland County courtroom for formal arraignment on charges he murdered New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw in November.

Judge Rita Hathaway entered a plea of not guilty on Holt’s behalf.

Holt did not have a lawyer present because his original attorney is not certified in death penalty cases.

Holt asked for 60 more days to obtain council. Holt told the judge he was trying to hire Marc Daffner.

Daffner was the defense attorney for Ray Shetler Jr., who was acquitted in the murder if Officer Lloyd Reed Jr.

Judge Hathaway said there would be no 60 days granted and told Holt apply for a court-appointed defense attorney, or hire Daffner.

A status hearing has been scheduled for March 21.

Holt could face the death penalty if he’s convicted of shooting Officer Brian Shaw.

