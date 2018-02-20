FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You’ve heard of having to sing for your supper, but what about dance to board your flight?

That’s just what happened to a dance team from the Memphis area as they returned from winning a national championship in Orlando on Monday.

The Appling Middle School (from Bartlett, Tennessee) dance team was waiting to board their flight at the Orlando airport when Southwest Airlines ticket agents told them the only way to get on the plane was to perform for everyone waiting in the terminal.

To the delight of the entire terminal and passengers watching, that’s exactly what they did.

KDKA-TV photojournalist Chris Kunicki was actually waiting to board his flight back from Orlando and caught the entire performance on video.

The team was apparently returning from a national competition in Orlando.

On their Facebook page they said that they won 1st place in Hip Hop, and 2nd place in Pom.

