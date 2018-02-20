Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA/AP) – Taco Bell says an employee who used a racial slur to refer to an Asian-American customer no longer works for the fast-food chain.
The company issued the statement Tuesday following reports that a cashier in Philadelphia entered a slur to describe a student on a printed receipt during the weekend.
First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D. student In Young Lee, 25, told the Daily Pennsylvanian it’s important to make a conscious effort to fight racism.
Lee also posted an image of the receipt on Facebook and a message saying he was “infuriated” by the incident.
Taco Bell says the franchisee is retraining staff at the restaurant and management has apologized directly to Lee.
The company released this statement to our sister station, CBS Philadelphia: “We do not tolerate this behavior. The franchise is looking into this matter and will take swift and appropriate action.”
(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)