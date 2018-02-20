FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the warm weather, baseball fans are starting to look forward to Pirates season, and fans who like T-shirts are specifically looking forward to the team’s “Free Shirt Fridays.”

The promotion is done annually, with the first 20,000 fans offered a free logo T-shirt each Friday home game of the season. On Monday, the team announced which shirts they’ll be giving away.

The first will be given to fans on April 6, during a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

One of the most sought-after shirts will probably be the “Raise the Jolly Roger” shirt, which will be given away on May 11, the same night Andrew McCutchen returns to PNC Park with his new team, the San Francisco Giants.

For a look at the six other shirts that will be given out during the season, click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch