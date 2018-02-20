Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the warm weather, baseball fans are starting to look forward to Pirates season, and fans who like T-shirts are specifically looking forward to the team’s “Free Shirt Fridays.”
The promotion is done annually, with the first 20,000 fans offered a free logo T-shirt each Friday home game of the season. On Monday, the team announced which shirts they’ll be giving away.
The first will be given to fans on April 6, during a game against the Cincinnati Reds.
One of the most sought-after shirts will probably be the “Raise the Jolly Roger” shirt, which will be given away on May 11, the same night Andrew McCutchen returns to PNC Park with his new team, the San Francisco Giants.
For a look at the six other shirts that will be given out during the season, click here.