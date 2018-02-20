FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP/KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and short track speed skater John-Henry Krueger competed Tuesday morning at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Krueger skated in a qualification heat in the 500 meter event. He finished fourth in his heat, and did not qualify for the quarterfinals.

On Saturday, John-Henry Krueger won his first Olympic medal. He earned silver in the 1,000, which so far is the only speed skating medal won by the U.S. at the Pyeongchang Games.

Krueger also competed in the 1,500-meter and the 5,000-meter relay.

The 22-year-old Krueger is originally from Peters Township and grew up skating at the Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.

He missed out on competing in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi after he was forced to withdraw from the Olympic trials because he got swine flu.

