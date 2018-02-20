Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A key witness in the case against a pizza shop worker accused of attacking a woman has died.
James Blackburne captured video of the violent confrontation between a woman and a worker inside Pizza Milano back in January.
But Blackburne died last weekend in a car crash on Frankstown Avenue.
The alleged victim’s lawyer planned to call him as a witness in the case, but says they still have the video and it speaks for itself.
However, he says he would have liked to have had Blackburne testify under oath.
