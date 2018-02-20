Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says light rail service was delayed during Tuesday evening’s rush hour due to a man found walking in the rail tunnel.
Downtown trains were stopped for up to 25 minutes so police could take the man into custody.
Service was restored after 5:30 p.m., but officials warned riders to expect delays.
According to the Port Authority, the man, identified as 29-year-old Adam Maxwell of Uptown, was reportedly under the influence of an unknown substance. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
He will face charges of at least trespassing.
