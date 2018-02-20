FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that Republicans should take a newly drawn map of congressional district lines in Pennsylvania to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state’s Supreme Court released new congressional district lines on Monday to replace old, Republican-drawn maps.

“Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new ‘pushed’ Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Your Original was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!”

Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature have said they intend to challenge the new maps in federal court. The Supreme Court previously refused to hear a challenge to the state high court’s ruling that the previous maps were gerrymandered in a way that violated the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The state will hold primary elections in May. House Republican and Democratic operatives said on Monday that they are still analyzing the partisan makeup of the new districts.

Comments (2)
  1. Rick Oskin says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:38 AM

    trying to manipulate the voters……..again!

  2. Mark Danley says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:46 AM

    Trumplethinskin can’t stand the idea of fair elections. Well, TFB, Cheetolini!

