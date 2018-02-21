Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police seized 100 pounds of marijuana in Westmoreland County on Tuesday.
According to police, alert officers and K-9 Mingo discovered the marijuana during a traffic stop in Penn Township.
The arrest was made by the State Police Greensburg TACET Team and they were assisted by Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township Police.
Details of the arrest and what led to the traffic stop have not been released due to an ongoing investigation.
