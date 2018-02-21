FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, Marijuana, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police seized 100 pounds of marijuana in Westmoreland County on Tuesday.

According to police, alert officers and K-9 Mingo discovered the marijuana during a traffic stop in Penn Township.

100 pounds marijuana Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of 100 Pounds Of Marijuana

(Photo Credit: Penn Township Police)

The arrest was made by the State Police Greensburg TACET Team and they were assisted by Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township Police.

Details of the arrest and what led to the traffic stop have not been released due to an ongoing investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch