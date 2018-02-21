FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Atlantic-10, College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University, Saint Bonaventure

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) – Jaylen Adams scored 24 points, leading four into double-figure scoring and Saint Bonaventure held off Duquesne 73-67 Wednesday night, running its win streak to nine games.

Saint Bonaventure (21-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) pulled away in the final 1:35 after Duquesne came as close as 65-63 on a Tarin Smith 3-pointer. Adams answered with a jumper that sparked an 8-4 finish for the Bonnies, who had snapped Rhode Island’s 16-game win streak on Sunday.

The nine-game win streak is Saint Bonaventure’s longest in its A-10 history. Rhode Island rebounded with an overtime defeat of La Salle Wednesday and clinched a share of the A-10 title.

Eric Williams, Jr. led Duquesne (15-13, 6-9) with 19 points, Rene Castro-Caneddy added 15, Jordan Robinson 11 and Smith 10.

Amadi Ikpeze chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure, Courtney Stockard added 12 points and Idris Taggee 11 points and eight boards.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch