Filed Under:Brenda Waters, CAPA, Florida, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some CAPA High School students walked out of class today in response to the mass shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Nearly 100 students marched from their school to Market Square Wednesday afternoon. The students stood in a circle, holding hands.

They remained silent for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the victims.

This comes as students across the country plan walkouts, sit-ins, and other actions to push lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.

