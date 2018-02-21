FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
CARRICK (KDKA) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy, rescued from a house fire in Carrick last weekend, has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office says 8-year-old Aiden Katip died Wednesday afternoon from the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Aiden, his mother and a 3-year-old girl were also rescued from the home on Westmont Avenue in the early morning hours of last Sunday.

The boy was in cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the home.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread quickly through the rest of the house.

A man and three other children made it out on their own.

Aiden and the little girl were taken to Children’s Hospital. Their mother was being treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

