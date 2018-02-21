PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at a PennDOT maintenance garage.
Crews were first called out around 1:45 a.m. after reports of smoke in the area. Firefighters could be seen using ladders to reach the roof of the garage.
The garage is located just off the Parkway West as it approaches the Fort Pitt Tunnel, near the interchange for Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
Fire department activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C – PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69A – US 19 South/Banksville Rd. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 21, 2018
All westbound lanes of I-376 were closed approaching the tunnel on the Fort Pitt Bridge. The lanes were reopened by 3:30 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.