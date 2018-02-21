FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they’re about to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the imposition of new congressional district maps, two days after they were announced by the state’s highest court.

House Speaker Mike Turzai says he and his Senate counterpart will request an emergency stay Wednesday of what he called a “completely partisan, ultimate gerrymander.”

congressional map GOP Leaders To Seek Halt To Pennsylvania Congressional Map

(Image Provided)

The challenge adds uncertainty as candidates are preparing to circulate nominating petitions to get their names on the May primary ballot.

The Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court in January threw out a 2011 congressional district map that had been drafted by Republicans, saying it violated the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections.

Turzai says a separate action in federal court in Harrisburg is also possible.

