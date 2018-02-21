FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (AP) – An Ohio man accused of ramming a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office has pleaded guilty to one charge in the case.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Ross entered the plea Wednesday to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States.

Sentencing is set for June 13, where he could face as much as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Last month, Ross pleaded guilty to state charges of fleeing and eluding and simple assault. He was sentenced to time served.

The government estimates the cost to repair the gate, security barriers and light pole damaged in the 2016 incident was about $190,000.

His lawyer has said Ross was “out of his mind” on a combination of drugs and was “clearly desperate.”

