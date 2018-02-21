FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A prominent Pittsburgh attorney has been charged with dozens of counts of sexually abusing his dog.

According to a police report, witnesses say they heard Ivan DeVoren engaging in sexual activities with his dog, Snoopy, on several different occasions.

Witnesses described hearing sex sounds coming from DeVoren’s apartment on numerous occasions.

They kept records of the alleged incidents, including sounds of a dog whimpering, creaking furniture and inappropriate language.

Police took custody of the yellow Labrador retriever and transported it to a local veterinary hospital.

Veterinarians told police they found signs consistent with sexual abuse.

DeVoren is facing ten felony counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, as well as ten counts of sexual intercourse with an animal.

Detectives say when they searched DeVoren’s apartment they also found numerous drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

DeVoren is also facing possession charges for the drugs.

The Humane Animal Rescue says DeVoren was a volunteer there back in 2014. They say he was a dog walker for a few months, but was never alone with any of the animals.

