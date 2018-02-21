Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A prominent Pittsburgh attorney has been charged with dozens of counts of sexually abusing his dog.
According to a police report, witnesses say they heard Ivan DeVoren engaging in sexual activities with his dog, Snoopy, on several different occasions.
Witnesses described hearing sex sounds coming from DeVoren’s apartment on numerous occasions.
They kept records of the alleged incidents, including sounds of a dog whimpering, creaking furniture and inappropriate language.
Police took custody of the yellow Labrador retriever and transported it to a local veterinary hospital.
Veterinarians told police they found signs consistent with sexual abuse.
DeVoren is facing ten felony counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, as well as ten counts of sexual intercourse with an animal.
Detectives say when they searched DeVoren’s apartment they also found numerous drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.
DeVoren is also facing possession charges for the drugs.
The Humane Animal Rescue says DeVoren was a volunteer there back in 2014. They say he was a dog walker for a few months, but was never alone with any of the animals.
Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this story. Julie Grant will have the latest details on KDKA-TV News at 5pm and 6pm.
His date was a real dog! He must have given up on women… woof… woof!
It is the year of the dog…
If the mutt doesn’t fit, you must acquit.
I’m absolutely appalled by the remarks here on this page – what is it about the rape of a dog (and how in the hell does a deranged, demented adult male even perform such a horrific act anyway?) that is so funny to all of you? A dog suffered and was injured in the most horrible way, for God’s sake! I hope to hell this monster is thrown in jail where justice will surely be served!
Liz – we guess you don’t get the sick humor – In order for his part to fit the poor dog’s part, His part must be too small to be of use to any human woman…. Yes, he will be someone’s b!tch in prison…. Remember – he is a professionally trained LIAR = Lawyer – like most of our Congress is.
This puts Bill Clinton in legal jeopardy. Barack Obama, too.
Maybe he identifies as a dog.
These allegations will hound him forever.
Time for #metooWOOF
It won’t be long now. Some Federal judge somewhere will allow cross species marriage. And then there is the whole question of exactly who can be forced to bake the wedding cake.
This is so sick and cruel and yet you make fun. What does that say about you?
Carol, most of the comments here are from Russian trolls and self-styled “Conservative” millennials whose greatest pleasure in life is spit shining their Sean Hannity action figures while eating Cheetos in their parents’ basement. You might want to lower your expectations.
Given EVERYTHING liberal-Democrats advocate for is related to sex and taboo in some way, why would you assume this creep is a “Hannity loving” conservative Republican?…Isn’t is obvious this monster is another sexually confused liberal-democrat? LOL!
Sean – you are projecting again… take your ObamaBong & hash – find your safe place. The next 7 years is going to be painful… This poor puppy will finally be free of a Democrat Lawyer.
The dog was named “Snoopy”? Oh good grief!
You would think the perp would have named the dog something more erotic and sexy if it was for sexual purposes. But consider this: If the perp was in a “furry” outfit at the time, how can it be illegal? We let males identify as female, and vice versa, and somewhere in-between,and they still have sex, so why not identify cross species?
His only error was in not specifically identifying the Judge as a LIBERAL JUDGE.
That’s it, I’m out. If anybody needs me, I’ll be in my lab.
Are they waiting for the Lab results?
It’s good that the cops finally collared him.
A photograph and profile of this person are appropriate for the story. devorenlaw dot com
Thom !!! OMG ! He was a member of the Allegheny county animal rescue league…. who will rescue those he rescued?
Hello from Canada.
If the attempted coupe d’etat against President Trump had worked, Hillary REJECT Clinton would have already decriminalized this and a whole slew of criminal perversions championed by sewer pipe Hollywood royalty by now.
Lib/prog perversion has no boundaries. Once the morally defective creatures get us to grudgingly tolerate the new “moral” code forced upon us by law, they come right back and push the envelope of animalistic behavior normal people must accept even further.
Decades of compromise with the left, has brought Western Civilization to the untenable decrepit state we find it in today, and President Trump is the last chance to save humanity from death by perverted idiocracy.
America and the Free World dodged a huge bullet by not letting that Clinton creature steal the election, and for that,
Humanity owes Trump voters a great debt of gratitude
MAGA!!! Because the survival of Western Civilization depends on it.
His Linkedin page shows that he was a volunteer at the local animal shelter in 2014. I wonder if there were any cases of animal abuse then.
Carol, Take a scooby snack and chill. If you need to blame someone, blame the news for posting this.
According to a police report, witnesses say they heard Ivan DeVoren singing on several different occasions:
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Snoopy lives in a very bad part of town
And everybody here tries to put my Snoopy down
Snoopy, I don’t care what your daddy do
‘Cause you know Snoopy dawg I’m in love with you
And so I’m singing
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Unless they caught him in the act, I don’t see that they can prove anything….. Unless they recovered the guys semen from within the dogs rectum……. I mean male dogs often mount one another in a show of dominance. Just took the dog to the park and a St. Bernard mounted him…….
If background checks and registration are required for firearms it should also be required to own pets.
I don’t want to know what that sounds like.