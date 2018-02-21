Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A prominent Pittsburgh attorney has been charged with dozens of counts of sexually abusing his dog.
Police have charged DeVoren, a Pittsburgh environmental lawyer, with 10 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal, and possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
Police say DeVoren sexually abused his dog, Snoopy, a 6-month-old yellow lab. DeVoren lives and works in his apartment in Azimuth Court in Highland Park.
According to detectives, a witness told them they overheard the sexual abuse happening at least 10 times.
Back in 2014, DeVoren spent five months volunteering at Humane Animal Rescue as a dog walker.
“What our dog walkers do is they work on a team, getting our shelter animals out for walks around the shelter. So, it’s usually about a 10–15 minute walk that our volunteers do as a team,” said Dan Rossi, Humane Animal Rescue CEO.
Rossi said DeVoren’s work was always supervised and he never fostered or adopted any of the dogs at Humane Animal Rescue.
On Feb. 1, 2018, detectives removed Snoopy from DeVoren’s apartment and took him to a veterinary hospital. Police say the veterinarian told them the dog has some injuries but is otherwise healthy.
Workers at Humane Animal Rescue are shocked and disappointed to learn of the allegations.
“It’s very troubling. Everyone here, our staff and our volunteers, they come here because they care about animals and their well-being. Any type of an abuse to an animal is very disconcerting to us on so many levels. We just hate to see that,” said Rossi.
Devoren is 61-years-old. He turned himself into police Wednesday morning.
KDKA tried to reach his attorney for comment.
From what we are gathering, the dog came from a breeder. Right now, he is in the care of a local veterinarian that officials are not identifying.
I’m absolutely appalled by the remarks here on this page – what is it about the rape of a dog (and how in the hell does a deranged, demented adult male even perform such a horrific act anyway?) that is so funny to all of you? A dog suffered and was injured in the most horrible way, for God’s sake! I hope to hell this monster is thrown in jail where justice will surely be served!
Liz – we guess you don’t get the sick humor – In order for his part to fit the poor dog’s part, His part must be too small to be of use to any human woman…. Yes, he will be someone’s b!tch in prison…. Remember – he is a professionally trained LIAR = Lawyer – like most of our Congress is.
No it doesn’t mean that at all. He injured the dog while doing his dirty. What a moron to think otherwise
I agree. Who finds humor in something so disgusting ???
All humor is based on hurt, and we all laugh at hurt. Chevy Chase always fell down, and we always laughed. Watch America’s Funniest Videos and count how many people were hurt either emotionally or physically. ANY joke you have ever heard is based on pain. It may be humiliation, embarrassment, stupidity, ignorance; whatever, pain is at the root of it! Tell us the funniest joke you ever heard, and I guarantee that if you take it all at face value, you are laughing at pain. We all do it, it’s a coping mechanism.
All humor is based on hurt, and we all laugh at hurt. Chevy Chase always fell down, and we always laughed… Bruce, if you can put this type of “pain” humor in the same category as the pain inflicted by rape… you are either supremely stupid or deranged yourself.
I understand how you do not think this is funny, neither do I. Some people make jokes to be able to deal with disturbing behavior. I understand that but do not subscribe to it myself. However what disturbs me more than anything else is conviction by news cast. This guy may well be guilty,but from what I read was a person not identified said they heard him do this to his dog. Ok have any of you had a problem with a neighbor, exfriend, partner, etc who would say anything about you to hurt you? I have met some real crazy people who will say anything to ruin someone. I find it hard to believe that the average person has not also seen what I have. My point … innocent until proven guilty. that being said I am not saying he is innocent, but let the court decided before calling him names, making fun of him, etc. That is what you would want if you were accused falsely, which could be the case! Just saying!
Uh…why? Is the dog going to be traumatized if we make a joke? Is joking about this going to encourage some otherwise normal person to become a dog raper?
These allegations will hound him forever.
Time for #metooWOOF
It won’t be long now. Some Federal judge somewhere will allow cross species marriage. And then there is the whole question of exactly who can be forced to bake the wedding cake.
This is so sick and cruel and yet you make fun. What does that say about you?
Carol, most of the comments here are from Russian trolls and self-styled “Conservative” millennials whose greatest pleasure in life is spit shining their Sean Hannity action figures while eating Cheetos in their parents’ basement. You might want to lower your expectations.
IVAN STEWART DEVOREN (Date of Birth: 05/26/1956) is registered to vote in ALLEGHENY County
Status : ACTIVE
Party : DEMOCRATIC
Polling Place Address for PITTSBURGH 11 09
ST ANDREWS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
5801 HAMPTON ST
PITTSBURGH, PA 15206
You two have so much in common. Now, go spit polish your knob…if your poor dog is busy.
Talk about Russian Troll! You immediately label the sick comments coming from Conservatives. Nothing here links conservative to this but you.
The dog was named “Snoopy”? Oh good grief!
You would think the perp would have named the dog something more erotic and sexy if it was for sexual purposes. But consider this: If the perp was in a “furry” outfit at the time, how can it be illegal? We let males identify as female, and vice versa, and somewhere in-between,and they still have sex, so why not identify cross species?
His only error was in not specifically identifying the Judge as a LIBERAL JUDGE.
That’s it, I’m out. If anybody needs me, I’ll be in my lab.
Are they waiting for the Lab results?
It’s good that the cops finally collared him.
A photograph and profile of this person are appropriate for the story. devorenlaw dot com
Thom !!! OMG ! He was a member of the Allegheny county animal rescue league…. who will rescue those he rescued?
Hello from Canada.
His Linkedin page shows that he was a volunteer at the local animal shelter in 2014. I wonder if there were any cases of animal abuse then.
Carol, Take a scooby snack and chill. If you need to blame someone, blame the news for posting this.
According to a police report, witnesses say they heard Ivan DeVoren singing on several different occasions:
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Snoopy lives in a very bad part of town
And everybody here tries to put my Snoopy down
Snoopy, I don’t care what your daddy do
‘Cause you know Snoopy dawg I’m in love with you
And so I’m singing
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
you went a long, long way for the failed joke.
Unless they caught him in the act, I don’t see that they can prove anything….. Unless they recovered the guys semen from within the dogs rectum……. I mean male dogs often mount one another in a show of dominance. Just took the dog to the park and a St. Bernard mounted him…….
If background checks and registration are required for firearms it should also be required to own pets.
I don’t want to know what that sounds like.
Every man that I have been with was a dog. Don’t tell me that I am going to be arrested too…lol
Did anyone else just cut to the comments for the sarcastic remarks? They did not disappoint. LOL
He’s a dog walker alright.
Take him out behind a shed, and shoot him. Do animal kind and humans a favor. Nobody deserves to live after doing this.
He better call Saul Goodman.
Snoopy looks pretty happy. “Fed, bred, and in bed!”
Gives mew meaning to “Hog, Dog or Frog; Blind, Bowlegged or Bald” eh?
Yeah, but did you see his wife? WOOOOFFFF….
Usually the dog has the humping problem but I guess with drugs even a human can turn into an animal.
Lawyers…that’s all I got…
The legal community went to the dogs decades ago
Snoopy must have been his lap dog.
What do you want . to be he’s a democrat?
Shakespeare was right. Too bad he didn’t add the sheriff, the constable, the ass judges, the politicians….
“Paws Up.. Don’t Rape”
What a horn dog.. lol 😉
There is absolutely NOTHING funny about this. anybody who thinks there is is sick. there is a special place in hell for this _________ (I hate to call him a human.) Poor dog.
As an environmental lawyer, can’t he blame this on global warming?
Woof Means Woof!
only 10?
Sex with animals is legal in 15 USA states.
This lawyer is in for some ruff justice…just wait until the full force of the legal system is unleashed upon him – he’ll certainly do time in the pen.
Let’s not kibble over politics. I’m just glad they collared him before he fleas.
The first thing we do is kill all the lawyers.
A witness overheard the abuse, on 10 different occasions? This sounds like a smear tactic.
Deviant behavior seems to be the new normal today.
Questions: Is Snoopy a male of female? Is the dog mature enough for an adult relationship? Dogs and humans, are not yet allowed to marry. That’s discrimination. That’s an issue!
THIS is the rubbish that gets people commenting??? Please tell me it was a female dog. smh
Another PG FAIL.
Julie Grant.
You call yourself a professional journalist.
PLEASE learn how to write a proper English sentence.
DeVoren did not turn himself INTO police.
If he had, that would mean that he is now a cop.
He turned himself IN TO police.
And tell the PG to hire a copy editor.
I’m sick and tired of saying it.