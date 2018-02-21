FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Julie Grant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A prominent Pittsburgh attorney has been charged with dozens of counts of sexually abusing his dog.

Attorney Ivan DeVoren is accused of sexually abusing his dog.

ivan devoren Police: Pittsburgh Lawyer Sexually Abused Dog Multiple Times

(Source: Allegheny County)

Police have charged DeVoren, a Pittsburgh environmental lawyer, with 10 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal, and possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Police say DeVoren sexually abused his dog, Snoopy, a 6-month-old yellow lab. DeVoren lives and works in his apartment in Azimuth Court in Highland Park.

According to detectives, a witness told them they overheard the sexual abuse happening at least 10 times.

Back in 2014, DeVoren spent five months volunteering at Humane Animal Rescue as a dog walker.

“What our dog walkers do is they work on a team, getting our shelter animals out for walks around the shelter. So, it’s usually about a 10–15 minute walk that our volunteers do as a team,” said Dan Rossi, Humane Animal Rescue CEO.

Rossi said DeVoren’s work was always supervised and he never fostered or adopted any of the dogs at Humane Animal Rescue.

On Feb. 1, 2018, detectives removed Snoopy from DeVoren’s apartment and took him to a veterinary hospital. Police say the veterinarian told them the dog has some injuries but is otherwise healthy.

abusedyellowlab Police: Pittsburgh Lawyer Sexually Abused Dog Multiple Times

Workers at Humane Animal Rescue are shocked and disappointed to learn of the allegations.

“It’s very troubling. Everyone here, our staff and our volunteers, they come here because they care about animals and their well-being. Any type of an abuse to an animal is very disconcerting to us on so many levels. We just hate to see that,” said Rossi.

Devoren is 61-years-old. He turned himself into police Wednesday morning.

KDKA tried to reach his attorney for comment.

From what we are gathering, the dog came from a breeder. Right now, he is in the care of a local veterinarian that officials are not identifying.

  1. Elizabeth Louise says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:21 PM

    I’m absolutely appalled by the remarks here on this page – what is it about the rape of a dog (and how in the hell does a deranged, demented adult male even perform such a horrific act anyway?) that is so funny to all of you? A dog suffered and was injured in the most horrible way, for God’s sake! I hope to hell this monster is thrown in jail where justice will surely be served!

    Reply Report comment
    1. Pilot Dave says:
      February 21, 2018 at 3:44 PM

      Liz – we guess you don’t get the sick humor – In order for his part to fit the poor dog’s part, His part must be too small to be of use to any human woman…. Yes, he will be someone’s b!tch in prison…. Remember – he is a professionally trained LIAR = Lawyer – like most of our Congress is.

      Reply Report comment
      1. Jill (@Jill1876) says:
        February 21, 2018 at 4:50 PM

        No it doesn’t mean that at all. He injured the dog while doing his dirty. What a moron to think otherwise

    2. Jackie Flowers-Main says:
      February 21, 2018 at 4:33 PM

      I agree. Who finds humor in something so disgusting ???

      Reply Report comment
    3. Bruce Harwell says:
      February 21, 2018 at 6:35 PM

      All humor is based on hurt, and we all laugh at hurt. Chevy Chase always fell down, and we always laughed. Watch America’s Funniest Videos and count how many people were hurt either emotionally or physically. ANY joke you have ever heard is based on pain. It may be humiliation, embarrassment, stupidity, ignorance; whatever, pain is at the root of it! Tell us the funniest joke you ever heard, and I guarantee that if you take it all at face value, you are laughing at pain. We all do it, it’s a coping mechanism.

      Reply Report comment
      1. Helen Katopodis says:
        February 21, 2018 at 7:44 PM

        All humor is based on hurt, and we all laugh at hurt. Chevy Chase always fell down, and we always laughed… Bruce, if you can put this type of “pain” humor in the same category as the pain inflicted by rape… you are either supremely stupid or deranged yourself.

    4. John McDaniel says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:33 PM

      I understand how you do not think this is funny, neither do I. Some people make jokes to be able to deal with disturbing behavior. I understand that but do not subscribe to it myself. However what disturbs me more than anything else is conviction by news cast. This guy may well be guilty,but from what I read was a person not identified said they heard him do this to his dog. Ok have any of you had a problem with a neighbor, exfriend, partner, etc who would say anything about you to hurt you? I have met some real crazy people who will say anything to ruin someone. I find it hard to believe that the average person has not also seen what I have. My point … innocent until proven guilty. that being said I am not saying he is innocent, but let the court decided before calling him names, making fun of him, etc. That is what you would want if you were accused falsely, which could be the case! Just saying!

      Reply Report comment
    5. InsaneLag (@AckAckAck12) says:
      February 21, 2018 at 11:02 PM

      Uh…why? Is the dog going to be traumatized if we make a joke? Is joking about this going to encourage some otherwise normal person to become a dog raper?

      Reply Report comment
  2. Mike Miller says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:41 PM

    .

    These allegations will hound him forever.

    .

    Reply Report comment
  3. Mark Ginsel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:42 PM

    Time for #metooWOOF

    Reply Report comment
    1. Steve Marshall🐸 (@SteveMarshall66) says:
      February 21, 2018 at 4:01 PM

      Reply Report comment
  4. Marty Lopez says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:43 PM

    It won’t be long now. Some Federal judge somewhere will allow cross species marriage. And then there is the whole question of exactly who can be forced to bake the wedding cake.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Carol Worry says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:44 PM

    This is so sick and cruel and yet you make fun. What does that say about you?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Sean Prónay says:
      February 21, 2018 at 3:07 PM

      Carol, most of the comments here are from Russian trolls and self-styled “Conservative” millennials whose greatest pleasure in life is spit shining their Sean Hannity action figures while eating Cheetos in their parents’ basement. You might want to lower your expectations.

      Reply Report comment
      1. Richrd Neal says:
        February 21, 2018 at 3:41 PM

        Given EVERYTHING liberal-Democrats advocate for is related to sex and taboo in some way, why would you assume this creep is a “Hannity loving” conservative Republican?…Isn’t is obvious this monster is another sexually confused liberal-democrat? LOL!

      2. Pilot Dave says:
        February 21, 2018 at 3:47 PM

        Sean – you are projecting again… take your ObamaBong & hash – find your safe place. The next 7 years is going to be painful… This poor puppy will finally be free of a Democrat Lawyer.

      3. John Moser says:
        February 21, 2018 at 6:05 PM

        IVAN STEWART DEVOREN (Date of Birth: 05/26/1956) is registered to vote in ALLEGHENY County
        Status : ACTIVE
        Party : DEMOCRATIC

        Polling Place Address for PITTSBURGH 11 09
        ST ANDREWS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
        5801 HAMPTON ST
        PITTSBURGH, PA 15206

        You two have so much in common. Now, go spit polish your knob…if your poor dog is busy.

      4. Daniel J. Dulnikowski says:
        February 21, 2018 at 6:53 PM

        Talk about Russian Troll! You immediately label the sick comments coming from Conservatives. Nothing here links conservative to this but you.

  6. Fin Artic says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:47 PM

    The dog was named “Snoopy”? Oh good grief!

    You would think the perp would have named the dog something more erotic and sexy if it was for sexual purposes. But consider this: If the perp was in a “furry” outfit at the time, how can it be illegal? We let males identify as female, and vice versa, and somewhere in-between,and they still have sex, so why not identify cross species?

    Reply Report comment
  7. awfulorv says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:48 PM

    His only error was in not specifically identifying the Judge as a LIBERAL JUDGE.

    Reply Report comment
  8. John Smith says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:54 PM

    That’s it, I’m out. If anybody needs me, I’ll be in my lab.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Scott Kirkpatrick says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:56 PM

    Are they waiting for the Lab results?

    Reply Report comment
  10. Mike Houck says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:57 PM

    It’s good that the cops finally collared him.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Thom Covenant says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:58 PM

    A photograph and profile of this person are appropriate for the story. devorenlaw dot com

    Reply Report comment
    1. Pilot Dave says:
      February 21, 2018 at 3:53 PM

      Thom !!! OMG ! He was a member of the Allegheny county animal rescue league…. who will rescue those he rescued?

      Reply Report comment
  12. Andre Paquin says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:04 PM

    Hello from Canada.

    If the attempted coupe d’etat against President Trump had worked, Hillary REJECT Clinton would have already decriminalized this and a whole slew of criminal perversions championed by sewer pipe Hollywood royalty by now.

    Lib/prog perversion has no boundaries. Once the morally defective creatures get us to grudgingly tolerate the new “moral” code forced upon us by law, they come right back and push the envelope of animalistic behavior normal people must accept even further.

    Decades of compromise with the left, has brought Western Civilization to the untenable decrepit state we find it in today, and President Trump is the last chance to save humanity from death by perverted idiocracy.

    America and the Free World dodged a huge bullet by not letting that Clinton creature steal the election, and for that,

    Humanity owes Trump voters a great debt of gratitude

    MAGA!!! Because the survival of Western Civilization depends on it.

    Reply Report comment
  13. AJ Monte USN Patriot (@theoptionoracle) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:12 PM

    His Linkedin page shows that he was a volunteer at the local animal shelter in 2014. I wonder if there were any cases of animal abuse then.

    Reply Report comment
  14. Fin Artic says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:18 PM

    Carol, Take a scooby snack and chill. If you need to blame someone, blame the news for posting this.

    Reply Report comment
  15. Roy Bryant (@RoyBryantMS) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:23 PM

    According to a police report, witnesses say they heard Ivan DeVoren singing on several different occasions:
    Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
    Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
    Snoopy lives in a very bad part of town
    And everybody here tries to put my Snoopy down
    Snoopy, I don’t care what your daddy do
    ‘Cause you know Snoopy dawg I’m in love with you
    And so I’m singing
    Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on
    Hang on, Snoopy, Snoopy hang on

    Reply Report comment
    1. Suzy Park says:
      February 21, 2018 at 4:20 PM

      you went a long, long way for the failed joke.

      Reply Report comment
  16. David P. Falls says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:26 PM

    Unless they caught him in the act, I don’t see that they can prove anything….. Unless they recovered the guys semen from within the dogs rectum……. I mean male dogs often mount one another in a show of dominance. Just took the dog to the park and a St. Bernard mounted him…….

    Reply Report comment
  17. Mark Mach says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:31 PM

    If background checks and registration are required for firearms it should also be required to own pets.

    Reply Report comment
  18. David Anderson says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:53 PM

    I don’t want to know what that sounds like.

    Reply Report comment
  19. Judith Honeypot says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:06 PM

    Every man that I have been with was a dog. Don’t tell me that I am going to be arrested too…lol

    Reply Report comment
  20. Jerry Adler says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:18 PM

    Did anyone else just cut to the comments for the sarcastic remarks? They did not disappoint. LOL

    Reply Report comment
  21. Harold Seaward (@Mrjspicoli) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:33 PM

    He’s a dog walker alright.

    Reply Report comment
  22. Sunshine MacIntyre says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:58 PM

    Take him out behind a shed, and shoot him. Do animal kind and humans a favor. Nobody deserves to live after doing this.

    Reply Report comment
  23. Steve DiCarolis says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:06 PM

    He better call Saul Goodman.

    Reply Report comment
  24. Chuckiechan Chan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:07 PM

    Snoopy looks pretty happy. “Fed, bred, and in bed!”

    Reply Report comment
  25. William Geoffrey Key says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:17 PM

    Gives mew meaning to “Hog, Dog or Frog; Blind, Bowlegged or Bald” eh?

    Reply Report comment
  26. GOD (@scourchedearth) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:24 PM

    Yeah, but did you see his wife? WOOOOFFFF….

    Reply Report comment
  27. Libertarian4NY (@Libertarian4NY) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:28 PM

    Usually the dog has the humping problem but I guess with drugs even a human can turn into an animal.

    Reply Report comment
  28. Michael Schuldes says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:35 PM

    Lawyers…that’s all I got…

    Reply Report comment
  29. Steve Smith says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:54 PM

    The legal community went to the dogs decades ago

    Reply Report comment
  30. Matt Beer says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:04 PM

    Dude is a total leftist, his professional website is full of Climate Change blah blah blah. Sicko. http://www.devorenlaw.com/publications.html

    Reply Report comment
  31. Bartók János says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:27 PM

    And guess what, he is a Hillary elector to boot ! That figures ! He must have fantasized about her while pumping, a real democrat he is !

    Reply Report comment
  32. Tom Fisher says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:35 PM

    Snoopy must have been his lap dog.

    Reply Report comment
  33. Helmut Farquar says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:35 PM

    What do you want . to be he’s a democrat?

    Reply Report comment
  34. Richard Giddens says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:09 PM

    Shakespeare was right. Too bad he didn’t add the sheriff, the constable, the ass judges, the politicians….

    Reply Report comment
  35. AC Inoc says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:47 PM

    “Paws Up.. Don’t Rape”
    “Paws Up.. Don’t Rape”
    “Paws Up.. Don’t Rape”

    Reply Report comment
  36. Sean (@KalELonRK) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:53 PM

    What a horn dog.. lol 😉

    Reply Report comment
  37. Carol Padgett says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:18 PM

    There is absolutely NOTHING funny about this. anybody who thinks there is is sick. there is a special place in hell for this _________ (I hate to call him a human.) Poor dog.

    Reply Report comment
  38. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:37 PM

    As an environmental lawyer, can’t he blame this on global warming?

    Reply Report comment
  39. Randy Bobandy says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:55 PM

    Woof Means Woof!

    Reply Report comment
  40. Happy Foo Massage says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:59 PM

    only 10?

    Reply Report comment
  41. Shadow Banned (@Warrior_Stories) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:18 PM

    Sex with animals is legal in 15 USA states.

    Reply Report comment
  42. Edison Frisbee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:41 PM

    This lawyer is in for some ruff justice…just wait until the full force of the legal system is unleashed upon him – he’ll certainly do time in the pen.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Neil Sorens says:
      February 21, 2018 at 9:59 PM

      Let’s not kibble over politics. I’m just glad they collared him before he fleas.

      Reply Report comment
  43. Jim Richardson says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:57 PM

    The first thing we do is kill all the lawyers.

    Reply Report comment
  44. Shane Felkner says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:04 PM

    A witness overheard the abuse, on 10 different occasions? This sounds like a smear tactic.

    Reply Report comment
  45. Susanna Bollen says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:13 PM

    Deviant behavior seems to be the new normal today.

    Reply Report comment
  46. Thomas Geraghty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:33 PM

    Questions: Is Snoopy a male of female? Is the dog mature enough for an adult relationship? Dogs and humans, are not yet allowed to marry. That’s discrimination. That’s an issue!

    Reply Report comment
  47. Ray Carder says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:34 PM

    Democrats give new meaning to the words, “animal lover”, yikes!.. Being disturbed heathen nitwits is their forte!

    Reply Report comment
  48. Pete Dosado says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:46 PM

    Ivan DeVoren is an environmental lawyer! That explains his love for dogs!

    Reply Report comment
  49. Ray Carder says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:10 PM

    Of course democrat media don;t mention that this sleazeball is a fellow DEMOCRAT!!.. This is one reason on why you don’t hire democrats and most certainly NEVER have them around kids or, shall I say…. “fido” either!(lol) .. Besides, democrats have no shame nor appreciate EMPLOYMENT like the rest of us… Nooo, they much prefer jail, joblessness, and doing such sleazy, stupid things that they get their fat mugs in the even the democrat media (attention getters, always got to be about them)!.. Democrats belong in a zoo, alongside all the other “primates”, the filthy heathen!

    Reply Report comment
  50. Gary Krausmann says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:42 AM

    THIS is the rubbish that gets people commenting??? Please tell me it was a female dog. smh

    Reply Report comment
  51. Pat O'Malley says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:19 AM

    Another PG FAIL.

    Julie Grant.
    You call yourself a professional journalist.
    PLEASE learn how to write a proper English sentence.
    DeVoren did not turn himself INTO police.
    If he had, that would mean that he is now a cop.
    He turned himself IN TO police.

    And tell the PG to hire a copy editor.
    I’m sick and tired of saying it.

    Reply Report comment

