Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her month-long theme of breakfast and brunch recipes!
Bagel Breakfast Sliders
- Cooking spray, for pan
- 8 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- 8 slices bacon – cooked crisp
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
- 10 mini bagels, halved
- Cream cheese, softened
- 1 ½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons dried onion
- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
- 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a large baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk until light and frothy. Set aside.
Pour egg mixture into a heated well buttered skillet and turn down heat to medium-low. Stir occasionally with a spatula or wooden spoon. When the eggs are nearly set, season with salt and pepper and stir in chives. Remove from heat.
Spread cream cheese onto the bottom halves of the bagels then place in greased baking dish, side by side. Spread egg mixture over bagels then crumble cooked bacon on top. Sprinkle with cheddar then add the bagel tops. Brush with bagel tops with melted butter and sprinkle with dried onion, granulated garlic, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.
Bake until the bagels are toasty and the cheese has melted, about 10 minutes. Serve warm.
Yield: 10
Mimosa Fruit Salad
- 3 kiwis, peeled and sliced
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup strawberries, quartered
- 1 cup pineapple, cut into small pieces
- 1 cup cantaloupe
- 1 cup Prosecco, chilled
- ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 tablespoon Greek honey (or more to taste)
- ½ cup fresh mint
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine all fruit.
Pour Prosecco, orange juice and honey over fruit and toss carefully to combine. Garnish with mint and serve.
Serves: 2