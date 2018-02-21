FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some critics are suggesting that the students protesting for gun control following the shooting rampage that killed 17 people last week in Florida are really paid actors or plants by Democrats.

One former Republican congressman from Georgia said in an interview: “Do we really think 17-year-olds, on their own, are going to plan a nationwide rally?”

Now, a Pennsylvania lawmaker is getting criticism for a post to his Facebook page Wednesday morning about the students protesting in the Florida.

In the post, Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe says: “I enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17 years old. This morning I was working out and listening to the news about “students” being bused in to the Florida Capitol. The hypocrisy of the left struck me! They expect lawmakers to listen to the policy advice of 18 year old and younger “students” who are advocating for gun control, but they do not believe 18 year olds who are old enough to serve on the battlefields of Afghanistan are old enough to purchase a rifle.”

KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano reached out to Metcalfe on Wednesday evening for further comment, but has not heard back.

