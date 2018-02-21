FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The owner of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has won the rights to build a mini-casino on the other side of Pennsylvania.

The Morning Call of Allentown reports that Las Vegas Sands Corp. submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $9.9 million to build the casino within 15 miles of a point they picked in northwestern Pennsylvania’s Mercer County, along the Ohio border.

They beat out one other bidder for the fourth license under last year’s state law authorizing 10 new mini-casinos.

Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games. The first three licenses raised over $110 million.

Bids are limited to the state’s licensed casino owners, for now.

