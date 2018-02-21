FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:House Of Representatives, Rep. Mike Doyle, Rep. Tim Murphy, Republicans, Shannon Edwards

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation is now pursuing her own run for the U.S. House.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that 33-year-old Shannon Edwards announced she’s seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an outspoken opponent of abortion rights, resigned in October after text messages obtained by the newspaper suggested that he wanted Edwards to get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

A special election to fill Murphy’s seat will be held March 13. Edwards is running in a neighboring congressional district.

Edwards tells the newspaper she doesn’t regret her relationship with Murphy.

The two are both psychologists, and their affair became public during Edwards’ own divorce proceedings.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Rick Oskin says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:46 PM

    oh yeah, always vote for the liar and cheat……right?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch