Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Bellevue on Thursday.

“They’re taking semi-automatic weapons and shooting like Wild West,” said Harrison Fletcher, whose fiancé’s home was hit by bullets.

Police say two homes were struck by bullets during the apparent drive-by shooting.

According to police, the incident started on Shiloh Avenue and continued to Kendall Avenue. Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody after a foot chase.

Police believe the suspects were firing guns and possibly an AK-47-type rifle.

Fletcher says his fiancé wasn’t home at the time, but at least one of the bullets ended up inside.

“There were three bullets in this window, and then one right through my fiancée’s window. The bullet was just laying on her bed. Her wall got destroyed, shards of glass everywhere in the house. It’s scary,” he said.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the target of the original shooting was believed to be a home on Gilliland Place.

The two adults that were arrested, 19-year-old Brandon Humphrey and 18-year-old Suede Goodwin, are being charged in the Shiloh Avenue shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.