Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD (KDKA) – Families affected by a landslide in Garfield do not know when they will be able to return to their homes.

Four houses on Broad Street were deemed “immediately dangerous” by inspectors on Wednesday.

When the ground first started to slide Wednesday afternoon and several homes shifted, there was no mistaking what was happening.

Shirley McKinney, who was forced to leave her home, said you cold hear it.

“This is a slow process. You hear every pop. It sounds like something tearing and then another pop, then there’s the brick. Then, there’s the tree. There’s the dirt,” she said.

Making matters worse, rain continued to fall Thursday. Darryl Simmons, who was also evacuated, said he is uncertain.

“It’s pretty frustrating. No answers. No nothing. No one is telling us anything. Just slapping stickers on doors, disconnecting the lights. No water. No gas,” he said.

The parking lot below the houses seems to be a catch basin. Dirt, trees and debris began sliding down the hill, which prompted a section of the lot to be closed off.

As is stands, the displaced families aren’t sure what will happen next for them. It’s unclear when, or if they can return to their homes.

Engineers will make that call after assessing the situation further.