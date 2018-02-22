FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Greater Latrobe School District, Latrobe, Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) — The Greater Latrobe School District has canceled classes for Friday due to a threat that was discovered written on a bathroom wall at the high school.

According to school officials, someone took a photo of threat and posted it on social media.

Officials at the school say they do not believe the threat is credible.

However, all schools in the district will be closed Friday while police investigate.

