GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Greensburg Salem Middle School was placed on limited lockdown after someone broke into the school early Thursday morning.

When the superintendent arrived at the school, she noticed someone had tampered with the school’s security box. Greensburg Police were called to the school to investigate.

Officers conducted a walkthrough and determined the school was safe.

When police reviewed surveillance footage, they observed an individual breaking into the school around 5:41 a.m. The person allegedly wandered around the school for a brief period of time before exiting the building at 6:02 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on limited lockdown, which has since been lifted.

However, all evening activities at the school have been canceled.

The suspect has been identified by police.

No other information has been released at this time.

