FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Crowdfunding, Kiva, Leona's Ice Cream, Local TV, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh ice cream company is asking for some help after they lost their entire inventory in a freezer failure.

In a post on their Instagram page, Leona’s Ice Cream says their freezer went down while they were out of town in January, and they lost all of the ice cream they had been preparing to sell in the spring.

They’re asking the community to help fund a $25,000 loan so they can purchase ingredients and a new freezer.

As of Thursday afternoon, the loan was already 80 percent funded with 29 days to go.

To donate, click here: kiva.org/lend/1467434

Leona’s Ice Cream launched in 2013, with the help of a Kiva loan. Their pints and ice cream sandwiches are now sold in more than a dozen locations throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch