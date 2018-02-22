Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh ice cream company is asking for some help after they lost their entire inventory in a freezer failure.
In a post on their Instagram page, Leona’s Ice Cream says their freezer went down while they were out of town in January, and they lost all of the ice cream they had been preparing to sell in the spring.
Hi friends, as some of you may know (some may not ) but last month while we were out of town our freezer went down. We lost everything including all of the inventory we were building up for spring. So in order to get back on track and be ready to supply all the ice cream to all the people we are asking for your help. We've launched a Kiva loan to help us reach our spring goal, link is in our bio. Thank you so much for your support! #local #pittsburgh #icecream #icecreamsandwich #lactosefree Pictured: Tangerine w/ a Blackberry Ripple on Sugar cookies! Photo by @412matt
They’re asking the community to help fund a $25,000 loan so they can purchase ingredients and a new freezer.
As of Thursday afternoon, the loan was already 80 percent funded with 29 days to go.
To donate, click here: kiva.org/lend/1467434
Leona’s Ice Cream launched in 2013, with the help of a Kiva loan. Their pints and ice cream sandwiches are now sold in more than a dozen locations throughout the Pittsburgh area.