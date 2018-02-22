Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A Charleroi woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her infant.

Rostraver Police say she left the baby alone in her car while she went inside of a Lowe’s home improvement store.

A witness who saw the alleged incident but didn’t want to go on camera told KDKA the car was parked in a handicap spot close to the store.

Police said a customer alerted some Lowe’s employees, who heard the infant crying and then called 911.

Police said it was shortly after noon on Jan. 16 when 29-year-old Amanda Hernandez left her 9-month-old baby alone in her car.

“Fortunately, you had someone that came along and had the wherewithal to notify someone in a position of authority,” said Chief Gregory Resetar, of Rostraver Township Police.

According to police, the engine was running and the doors were unlocked.

“Many things could’ve happened. The child could have been abducted. The vehicle was running and it was unlocked,” said Chief Resetar.

Police said Lowe’s store security video shows Hernandez being gone for more than 17 minutes.

“It is just such a bad scenario all the way around. So much could’ve happened. Fortunately though, there was someone there looking out for the welfare of the child,” said Chief Resetar.

When police arrived, they saw a Lowe’s employee holding the infant.

Moments later, police say Hernandez came out and told them she left her baby sleeping while she went inside to make a return.

“I really can’t comment on the mother, what her reasoning may have been,” said Chief Resetar.

Hernandez was charged on Feb. 22 by way of summons. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 6.