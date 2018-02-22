Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Castle man pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling to have sex with a minor.
According to the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Bradley Richard Moore, of New Castle, posted an ad on Craigslist that said he wanted to “participate in real incest.”
An undercover agent with the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General responded to the advertisement, posing as the father of a 12-year-old boy. The agent said his son would be open to a sexual relationship with Moore.
Officials say Moore traveled from Ohio to Cranberry Township on Oct. 14, 2017, believing he was going to meet and have sex with the 12-year-old boy.
He was charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13. He could face up to 30 years in prison.