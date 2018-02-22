FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police officer was rescued from the roof of his cruiser after it became trapped in floodwaters.

According to emergency dispatchers, the rescue happened at the intersection of Patterson and Courtney Hill roads in Union Township, Washington County.

The officer is believed to be okay and crews are working to remove his cruiser.

Earlier this week, Union Township supervisors declared a state of emergency due to recent flooding and landslides. They’re seeking an emergency application with the state DEP to remove downed and unsafe trees along creeks and stream banks.

