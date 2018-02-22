Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) — Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington was able to land a power-hitting left fielder with Thursday’s trade for Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson.
Huntington left no doubt that Dickerson will be playing most of the time.
“We see him being our primary left fielder,” Huntington told reporters. “Obviously, he’s done a lot of damage over his career, but especially the last two years. He’s a talented player and a good fit for us.”
A member of the American League All-Star team in 2017, Dickerson hit a career-high 27 home runs after hitting 24 the previous season.
The Pirates gave up veteran reliever Daniel Hudson and minor league infielder Tristan Gray, who Huntington called “a really interesting prospect.”
There are also cash considerations with the Pirates sending a reported $1 million to Tampa Bay.