PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Pirates acquired Dickerson in exchange for pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations.
Pirates General Manger Neal Huntington made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
“Corey Dickerson adds a quality power threat to our lineup as evidenced by his 60-plus extra base hits and 20-plus home runs each of the last two seasons,” Huntington said in a news release. “Corey is a driven player who will also add a quality presence to our clubhouse.”
Dickerson, 28, was on the 2017 American League All-Star team.