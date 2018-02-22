FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Downtown Pittsburgh late Thursday morning.

It happened at the KeyBank — Oliver Branch bank on Sixth Street just before 10:30 a.m.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion who is about 6-feet tall and thin. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, a purple scarf and hat, and a dress.

Further details about the robbery have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the FBI (412-432-4000) or Sheriff’s Office (412-350-4714) with details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch