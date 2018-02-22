Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Downtown Pittsburgh late Thursday morning.
It happened at the KeyBank — Oliver Branch bank on Sixth Street just before 10:30 a.m.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion who is about 6-feet tall and thin. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, a purple scarf and hat, and a dress.
Further details about the robbery have not been released at this time.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the FBI (412-432-4000) or Sheriff’s Office (412-350-4714) with details.