PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you suffer from grass allergies, a daily tablet can offer some relief.

The FDA-approved sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is a tablet that is placed under the tongue every day for 3 to 4 months, starting before the start of grass allergy season and continuing through the end of grass season.

The first dose must be taken at in a doctor’s office. Subsequent doses can be taken at home.

If you’re interested in SLIT, call the Pittsburgh Pediatric Alliance at 412-348-6868 to make an appointment.

