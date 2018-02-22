Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you suffer from grass allergies, a daily tablet can offer some relief.
The FDA-approved sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is a tablet that is placed under the tongue every day for 3 to 4 months, starting before the start of grass allergy season and continuing through the end of grass season.
The first dose must be taken at in a doctor’s office. Subsequent doses can be taken at home.
