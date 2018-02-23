FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Braddock, Homicide, Infant Injured, Lucius Middlebrooks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son’s death in 2015.

Authorities say Lucius Middlebrooks admitted shaking Cavelle Mena in 1996 when the child was about two months old. That caused a traumatic brain injury and severe medical complications.

Middlebrooks served prison time for the abuse and was later released.

When Mena died in November 2015, an autopsy determined that the brain injury he suffered had caused his death.

Middlebrooks was arrested Thursday on the homicide charge. It wasn’t known Friday if the Braddock man has retained an attorney.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the gap between Mena’s death and the filing of the homicide charge.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch