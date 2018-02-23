Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KDKA) – Florida’s governor is proposing a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the plan at a news conference Friday in Tallahassee. He began by reading aloud the names of the victims who were fatally shot a Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The governor listed a few exceptions to the age restriction.

“There will be exceptions for active duty and reserve military and spouses, National Guard members, and law enforcement,” he said.

Additionally, he said a person will be prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm if they are subject to an injunction for protection against stalking, cyber-stalking, dating violence, repeat violence, sexual violence or domestic violence.

Scott’s plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in Florida by the time the 2018 school year begins. He is proposing one officer for every 1,000 students on campus. Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

The sale of bump stocks will be completely banned under the proposal.

The plan will require mandatory active shooter training at all schools. Students, teachers and staff must complete all training and “code red” drills by the end of the first week of each semester.

