FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Hazelwood, Keith Thompson, Michael Brown, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hunt for a fugitive suspect in a 2003 murder in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood is finally over.

Pittsburgh Police announced early Friday morning that Keith Thompson, 37, of the Bahamas was taken into custody by authorities in Jamaica.

Police said Thompson was extradited to the United States Friday and was being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Thompson had been on the run for 14 years. He was wanted for the murder of Michael Brown of Bronx, New York.

Brown’s body was discovered near Calvary Cemetery in Hazelwood in June 2003. Pittsburgh Police detectives said Brown died of asphyxiation, In addition to being suffocated, police said he had also been shot.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch