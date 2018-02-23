Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hunt for a fugitive suspect in a 2003 murder in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood is finally over.
Pittsburgh Police announced early Friday morning that Keith Thompson, 37, of the Bahamas was taken into custody by authorities in Jamaica.
Police said Thompson was extradited to the United States Friday and was being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
Thompson had been on the run for 14 years. He was wanted for the murder of Michael Brown of Bronx, New York.
Brown’s body was discovered near Calvary Cemetery in Hazelwood in June 2003. Pittsburgh Police detectives said Brown died of asphyxiation, In addition to being suffocated, police said he had also been shot.