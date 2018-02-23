Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Mum

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mum is a playful girl who was confiscated by Animal Friends’ Humane Investigations Department from a less than ideal living situation. She and about 40 other cats were all living in one small home. All the cats from this home were given beautiful flower names to reflect their beautiful new lives! Many have been adopted, but Mum is still looking for a loving home.

Mum is still skittish about loud noises but she gets along with other cats. She may actually benefit from a home with a confident resident feline to show her the ropes! She loves to play with toys to get some of her energy out, but she loves lounging on a lap most of all. If you’re looking for a gorgeous lap cat, stop by Animal Friends to meet Mum today.

To find out more about how to adopt Mum, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Cassanova

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Cassanova! I’m a 3-year-old Husky mix. I’m very friendly and love people. I’m high energy and would do best with a fenced-in yard. I am also animal selective and not fond of small animals. I would love to have a forever home of my own. Check out my video by clicking here! If you are interested in me, please call the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Cassanova, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Rader

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

We know it is pretty well known that most cats don’t like water… Rader is an exception! This 8-year-old was found as a stray and his favorite activity is playing in the big water dish in our free roam cat room. The other cats might not be too happy about his strange habit, but he sure enjoys himself!

Rader is also very friendly and will gladly jump into your lap for attention. You don’t want to pass up on this unique guy!

To find out more about how to adopt Rader, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

