PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a family reunion that’s gone viral.

Two sisters born in another country, separated as youngsters and adopted by different families, finding each other unexpectedly while walking through the market.

The remarkable part – these sisters are dogs.

The emotional moment was caught on video, which now has nearly three millions views and more than 63,000 shares on Facebook.

KIRO reports the sisters, Maui and Juniper, arrived in Washington State last May. They were just puppies.

Born in Russia, they were brought to the United States to find forever families. And that’s just what happened, they went to separate homes and hadn’t seen each other since their adoptions.

Their forever families tell KIRO they even remember briefly meeting when they picked the dogs up at the airport.

Cut to Feb. 10, the families walking Maui and Juniper through Pike Place Market in Seattle. And, suddenly, the dogs recognized one another.

The worker who captured the video picks up the story from there. In her Facebook post, she says: “I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs. Suddenly, the dogs ran towards each other and went totally crazy.”

The joyful pups kissed, and hugged, and played, and smelled, and romped. Sisters reunited in a most unexpected way.

The two dogs even have identifying tattoos to confirm their family ties.

“This joyful reunion went on for over a half an hour, in fact they were still at it when I left the market,” said the woman who recorded the video.

The best part is, these sisters won’t be losing each other again. KIRO reports that their families have exchanged information, and are planning future playdates.

Now those are the family ties that bind.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24