FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Brawl, Clairton, Clairton High School, Clairton School District, Disorderly Conduct, Local TV, Monessen, Monessen School District, WPIAL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Six adults and six juveniles are facing charges connected to a brawl that broke out at a Clairton High School basketball game earlier this month.

The Clairton team was playing against the Monessen High School team on Feb. 6 when one player from each team struck a player from the other team.

Other players then got involved and a large fight broke out. Police say some spectators also joined the fight.

According to the Clairton Police Department, no victims who were assaulted have come forward, but police have identified at least 12 individuals involved by reviewing footage of the brawl.

The following adults are facing disorderly conduct charges: 18-year-old Devlin Clifford, of Clairton; 19-year-old Christopher Verlich, of Clairton; 23-year-old John Sanders, of Clairton; 31-year-old Andre Carr, of Clairton; 31-year-old Andrew Carr, of Clairton, and 22-year-old Barry Floyd, of Monessen.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Monessen are also being charged, along with a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Clairton. They have not been identified because they are juveniles.

The WPIAL ruled last week that all sports programs in both school districts are on five years’ probation as a punishment for the brawl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch