CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Six adults and six juveniles are facing charges connected to a brawl that broke out at a Clairton High School basketball game earlier this month.
The Clairton team was playing against the Monessen High School team on Feb. 6 when one player from each team struck a player from the other team.
Other players then got involved and a large fight broke out. Police say some spectators also joined the fight.
According to the Clairton Police Department, no victims who were assaulted have come forward, but police have identified at least 12 individuals involved by reviewing footage of the brawl.
The following adults are facing disorderly conduct charges: 18-year-old Devlin Clifford, of Clairton; 19-year-old Christopher Verlich, of Clairton; 23-year-old John Sanders, of Clairton; 31-year-old Andre Carr, of Clairton; 31-year-old Andrew Carr, of Clairton, and 22-year-old Barry Floyd, of Monessen.
Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Monessen are also being charged, along with a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Clairton. They have not been identified because they are juveniles.
The WPIAL ruled last week that all sports programs in both school districts are on five years’ probation as a punishment for the brawl.