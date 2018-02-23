Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Landslides continue to be a concern around the Pittsburgh area and more rain is on the way.

Several communities have been affected. In some cases, residents have been forced from their homes and they are unsure if they’ll be allowed to return.

Last week, a landslide in Spring Hill prompted the evacuation of six homes. Those residents still have not returned to their homes.

Earlier this week, four homes in Garfield were evacuated because of another landslide.

Engineers for the Department pf Permits and Licenses recommended the homes remain empty because they are in danger and should not be occupied until the landslides and the homes are stabilized.

On Thursday, a landslide on McNeilly Road in Baldwin sent debris, dirt and trees crashing into the parking lot below. Houses up above seem close to the edge.

Several roads have been closed because of the landslides as well.

William Street in Mount Washington is closed.

In Northview Heights, Gershon Street between Sunset Avenue and Luella Street is closed.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill Peduto is telling residents to expect more landslides and flooding this weekend, but emergency crews will be on alert.