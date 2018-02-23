FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Forbes Road Career and Technology Center, High School Musicals, Local TV, Monroeville, Penn Trafford High School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Students at Penn-Trafford High School are stepping things up and adding a big prop to their spring musical this year.

The students are putting on a production of “Grease.”

To get things just right, they decided to forego the usual homemade props, and instead, found a classic car online to use as a piece of their set.

“Instead of having some car that we made out of wood… why not buy a real car?” says Maddy Harberberger, a senior who’s playing “Sandy” in the production. “So, they went on Craigslist and found a car, drove out to Ohio to pick it up.”

It’s a 1952 Kaiser Virginian.

penn trafford greased lightning 3 Monroeville Technical School Students Fix Up Classic Car For H.S. Production Of Grease

(Photo Credit: Josh Krentz)

Students at the Forbes Road Career and Technology Center (CTC) in Monroeville are helping Penn-Trafford get it ready for the show. They represent 10 different schools throughout the area.

The car needed some work, but it has come a long way. To make it lighter, the CTC students removed the engine and made other modifications. Then, they went to work, bringing it back to life.

“We kind of took everything off, sanded it all down, put a nice fresh coat of paint on it,” says Jeff DeSalvo, an adult student at the CTC.

“Everybody had… their own little part,” says Adam Tomlinson, a morning student at the CTC.

Friday’s big project was to add the clear coat to the vehicle, so the car really shines on stage.

The final obstacle will be getting the car into the auditorium.

penn trafford greased lightning 1 Monroeville Technical School Students Fix Up Classic Car For H.S. Production Of Grease

(Photo Credit: Josh Krentz)

“It’s been a challenge for [the CTC students] to figure out how to split it in half so it will fit on our stage,” says Raegan Hockman, a junior who’s playing “Rizzo.”

The students at the CTC are thrilled to have the opportunity, though. Their instructor says it has been a unique learning experience.

“It’s awesome,” says William Knight, a full-day student at the CTC. “It’s just really good to be a part of something like this.”

The students at Penn-Trafford can start practicing with the car when it’s delivered next week. That’s still plenty of time before the first show on Friday, April 6.

For additional details about Penn-Trafford’s production of “Grease,” click here: pthsdramaguild.com

To learn more about the Forbes Road Career and Technology Center, click here: forbesroad.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch